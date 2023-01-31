T-Mobile Joins The Climate Pledge, Makes Commitment to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2040

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the next development in the company’s sustainability initiatives, including an industry-leading pledge to achieve net-zero emissions across the entirety of its carbon footprint by 2040. T-Mobile joined The Climate Pledge, a cross-sector network of businesses and organizations working together to address the difficulties of reducing global carbon emissions for a sustainable future, to support this new objective.

T-Mobile’s commitment to sustainable development has been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which uses a framework to set net-zero goals that align with climate science. The goal covers emission Scopes 1 and 2, inclusive of direct emissions from T-Mobile’s operations and facilities, as well as indirect emissions from purchased electricity.

The Un-new carrier’s goal also includes all remaining indirect scope 3 emissions — including those produced by suppliers, customer device usage, materials and fuel required to ship products, employee travel, and more—representing roughly two-thirds of the company’s carbon footprint.

“As we know sustainability is important to our customers and stakeholders, T-Mobile has made great progress in reducing our environmental footprint – and now we’re taking even bigger steps to reduce our carbon emissions with a commitment to meeting SBTi’s Net-Zero Standard,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “We are proud that we are doing our part to create a sustainable future for all – including becoming the first in U.S. wireless to set this bold target. And we hope companies like ours — and the partners and suppliers we work alongside — will join us in setting their own aggressive longer-term goals like these.”

The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a collective commitment to achieve net-zero 10 years ahead of The Paris Agreement. “We’re excited that T-Mobile is signing The Climate Pledge and committing to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early,” said Sally Fouts, Global Lead of The Climate Pledge at Amazon. “T-Mobile has set and achieved aggressive renewable energy and carbon reduction goals across its operations, and we’re thrilled to see the comprehensive and thoughtful pathway they have charted to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040.”

T-Mobile joins nearly 400 organizations that have signed the Pledge, all of which agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

“While T-Mobile’s net-zero goal is a decades-long endeavor, we know how important it is to take definitive actions now to reduce our environmental impact for future generations,” said Janice Kapner, chief communications and corporate responsibility officer at T-Mobile. “We’re committed to measurable progress and holding ourselves accountable with strong governance practices, consistent and transparent reporting, and ongoing collaboration with leading sustainability experts.”

T-Mobile was the first U.S. wireless provider to achieve an ambitious 100% renewable electricity goal, as well as previous science-based carbon reduction goals. The Un-carrier earned an A- for its 2022 CDP Climate Change disclosure and was recognized in the top 20 of JUST Capital’s 2023 Rankings of America’s Most Just Companies, including a number one ranking in the telecom industry for environmental impact.