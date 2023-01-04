The Global ESG Reporting Software Market to Grow to $1.5B by 2027

The global ESG reporting software market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% between 2022 and 2027. The primary factors driving the growth are increased cloud use across verticals, economic development, regulatory environment, and socially responsible investing, which aid in risk management.

A recently released report from MarketsandMarkets estimates the market will be valued at $1.5B in four years and provides actionable data on revenue figures for the global ESG Reporting software market and its categories. Stakeholders can utilize the findings to help them strengthen their companies’ positions and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

Reporting Services

Strategy, due diligence, design, implementation, and advising are all part of ESG reporting services. The organization’s ESG risk landscape is examined through ESG strategy, which explains, provides direction, and sets priorities. The design process outlines what will be necessary to attain a competitive advantage and future business success. Further describing how a firm intends to allocate and manage its finite resources, such as financial and material assets. Creating an ESG strategy (plan and process) often entails formulating strategic options, planning their execution, and conducting strategic evaluations. ESG due diligence is the procedure of learning about the ESG policies and risk factors of a firm.

Cloud Segment

Cloud for Sustainability and ESG aids enterprises of all sizes in meeting their carbon reduction and sustainability goals. Microsoft’s Sustainability Manager enables enterprises to monitor, report, and mitigate their environmental effect with more automated data linkages and OneTrust ESG & Sustainability Cloud has been set up to assist companies with precise target setting, automated ESG reporting, and transparent benchmarking.

Report

The study examines the ESG Reporting software market in multiple divisions, seeking to estimate the market size and growth potential across many segments, such as components (solutions and services), business function, verticals, and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). In addition, the report provides an in-depth industry analysis of the leading market players, as well as their company biographies, significant insights about product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

