TSG Global Receives ISO 27001 Certification

TSG Global has completed the requirements to become ISO 27001 certified. As a leading education, design, migration, and deployment company, TSG Global has decades of experience working with today’s most successful enterprises to implement the latest vetted communications technologies.

By obtaining the ISO 27001:2013 certification, TSG Global is able to offer its customers the highest level of compliance, security, privacy, and identity management. In order to become certified to ISO 27001:2013, TSG Global had to undergo a thorough assessment of its documentation, management responsibility, internal audits, continuous improvement, and prevention measures. As of late 2022, the standard has been revised to ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

“While going through ISO 27001:2013 certification was an extensive process, we felt it was vitally important for our clients, colleagues, and partners to be confident that their data is completely safe and secure with us,” said Noah Rafalko, TSG Global CEO.

Previously, TSG Global had received SOC 2 Type 1 & Type 2 certifications. The five trust service criteria in SOC 2 compliance are security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

ISO Standards are being infused into all aspects of sustainability and ESG reporting. On January 18, E+E Leader presented a webinar with Heather Moore, Technical Director of Sustainability at LRQA. This event is now available on demand and provides additional information on Using ISO Management Systems to Reach ESG Goals.