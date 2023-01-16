United Arab Emirates Launches Aluminum Recycling Coalition

Emirates Global Aluminium, the United Arab Emirates’ largest industrial enterprise outside of oil and gas, has announced the formation of the Aluminium Recycling Coalition, which intends to promote aluminum recycling in the UAE.

Members of the coalition include EGA, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company, BEEAH Tandeef, Pepsi-bottler Dubai Refreshment, Canpack, Crown Bevcan EMEA, Dulsco Group, and Veolia.

Aside from its many uses, aluminum has the benefit of being infinitely recyclable, making it ideal for everything from packaging to lightweight electric vehicles. Approximately three-quarters of aluminum ever made is still in use today, making it the most recycled material in the world.

The Aluminium Recycling Coalition aims to promote aluminum recycling by UAE consumers. The group intends to finance a study by the International Aluminium Institute that will focus on aluminum recycling rates and behaviors in the UAE in order to fully grasp the scope of the opportunity and potential solutions. Similar studies are being carried out by the International Aluminium Institute, which represents the global aluminum sector.

The coalition also expects to provide support to the Government on aluminum recycling regulations, and policies with the goal of working together to further the development of an environmentally friendly aluminum recycling infrastructure.

Aluminum is one of the industries responsible for over 80% of emissions from the materials-producing industry. Recycled aluminum factories will allow automotive, beverage, packaging, appliance, and other industries access to sustainable aluminum.

Aluminum helps to decarbonize the global economy. At a cost of up to $1 trillion, the metal could mobilize clean energy and enhance material efficiency and recycling, reducing carbon emissions by 95%. In a business-as-usual scenario, the industry will emit a total of 37 gigatonnes of carbon by 2050, more than doubling the Paris-aligned carbon budget of 15 gigatonnes.