Heather Moore LRQA

Upcoming Events Presented by E+E Leader

E+E Leader Events

Title: Using ISO Management Systems to Reach ESG Goals

Date: January 18

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Speakers: Heather Moore, Technical Director of Sustainability at LRQA

Description: From this discussion, you will have a better understanding of what makes ISO management systems certification an effective tool to meet ESG goals and determine ESG risks in your supply chain.

Title: Everyone Wins. How NEBA-CA can create the best offshore infrastructure decommissioning solution

Date: February 1

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Speakers:

Joe Nicolette, Vice President, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Nicholas Nelson, Scientist, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Mark Rockel, PhD, Senior Principal, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group

Description: Join us in this webinar as our subject matter experts explore this decision-making framework that effectively incorporates quantified ecosystem service values associated with offshore energy infrastructure.

Title: Using Validated ESG Data and Materiality Assessments to Make Creative and Educated Business Decisions

Date: February 14

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Speakers: Rob Polito, Subject Matter Expert in ESG and Sustainability, Intelex

Description: How software tools can help you communicate/socialize your ESG program achievements to the Board or your Executive team.

