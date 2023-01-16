Upcoming Events Presented by E+E Leader

Title: Using ISO Management Systems to Reach ESG Goals
Date: January 18
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Speakers: Heather Moore, Technical Director of Sustainability at LRQA
Description: From this discussion, you will have a better understanding of what makes ISO management systems certification an effective tool to meet ESG goals and determine ESG risks in your supply chain.
Title: Everyone Wins. How NEBA-CA can create the best offshore infrastructure decommissioning solution
Date: February 1
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Speakers:
Joe Nicolette, Vice President, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group
Nicholas Nelson, Scientist, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group
Mark Rockel, PhD, Senior Principal, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group
Description: Join us in this webinar as our subject matter experts explore this decision-making framework that effectively incorporates quantified ecosystem service values associated with offshore energy infrastructure.
Title: Using Validated ESG Data and Materiality Assessments to Make Creative and Educated Business Decisions
Date: February 14
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Speakers: Rob Polito, Subject Matter Expert in ESG and Sustainability, Intelex
Description: How software tools can help you communicate/socialize your ESG program achievements to the Board or your Executive team.
Do you have an event you’d like to promote on this list? Contact us today!