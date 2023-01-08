Upcoming Events Presented by E+E Leader

Title: The Clean Energy Transformation: Where We’ve Been, Where We Are, and Where We’re Going
Date: January 11
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Speakers:
George Sakellaris, Founder, President, & CEO of Ameresco, Inc.
Jessica Hunt, Co-President and Director of Marketing & Communications, at Environment+Energy Leader
Description: Join this webinar to hear from a pioneer in the pursuit of energy transformation, George Sakellaris, Ameresco’s (NYSE: AMRC) founder, president, and CEO, on lessons learned from the evolution of the energy industry over the term of his career.
Title: Using ISO Management Systems to Reach ESG Goals
Date: January 18
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Speakers: Heather Moore, Technical Director of Sustainability at LRQA
Description: From this discussion, you will have a better understanding of what makes ISO management systems certification an effective tool to meet ESG goals and to determine ESG risks in your supply chain.
Title: Everyone Wins. How NEBA-CA can create the best offshore infrastructure decommissioning solution
Date: February 1
Time: 12:00 PM ET
Speakers:
Joe Nicolette, Vice President, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group
Nicholas Nelson, Scientist, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group
Mark Rockel, PhD, Senior Principal, Ecosystem Service Economics, Montrose Environmental Group
Description: Join us in this webinar as our subject matter experts explore this decision-making framework that effectively incorporates quantified ecosystem service values associated with offshore energy infrastructure.