Wiicare Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

Wiicare is the newest member of the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC). Wiicare, a merger of the Wipak and Winpak companies, is a producer of healthcare packaging materials such as medical devices, pharmaceutical, and sterile barrier packaging. Worldwide companies such as DOW, Eastman, and Boston Scientific are already members of HPRC.

“We are pleased to welcome Wiicare as a new member,” said Peylina Chu, Director of HPRC. “They are actively working towards circular solutions in their packaging materials, including the inclusion of recycled content across their product lines. Additionally, their corporate strategy is firmly centered on sustainability and waste reduction, aligning themselves exceptionally well with HPRC’s mission and vision of enabling plastic recycling solutions in healthcare.”

Wiicare’s sustainability measures include purchasing less energy-intensive feedstock, limiting raw material consumption, recycling trash, and operating their facilities on green energy. Their goal is to be the world’s first carbon-neutral flexible packaging firm.

HPRC is currently involved in a number of initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling of healthcare plastics, such as research into advanced recycling technologies for recycling mixed-stream healthcare plastics, a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing healthcare plastic waste for transport, and targeted outreach and engagement with recyclers.