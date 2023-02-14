Accenture Acquires Brazilian Company Morphus to Expand Cybersecurity Offerings

Accenture, a multinational professional services company, has announced the acquisition of Morphus, a Brazilian-based cybersecurity company. This move is part of Accenture’s efforts to expand its cybersecurity services and offerings in the Latin American region.

Morphus is a well-established player in the Brazilian cybersecurity market, offering a range of cybersecurity services, including threat detection and response, managed security services, and security consulting. The company has a strong presence in several key industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and energy. According to Accenture’s recent Cyber Threat Intelligence research, Brazil is one of the top victims of info stealer malware – malicious software designed to steal victim information such as passwords.

“Together with the capabilities and experienced leadership of Morphus, we will work as one team to help organizations build a cyber resilient business and better secure their digital core, their technology and supply chains,” said Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security globally. “The acquisition brings more than 230 highly skilled professionals, making Accenture one of the largest cybersecurity professional services providers in Brazil. Our clients are always looking for the best solutions to strengthen their cyber defenses, and the addition of Morphus expands our global research workforce and network of talented, innovative security professionals.”

The acquisition of Morphus is another step in Accenture’s ongoing efforts to enhance its cybersecurity offerings and expand its presence in the Latin American region. In recent years, Accenture has made several strategic investments and acquisitions to build a comprehensive cybersecurity practice that can help clients tackle the complex challenges they face.

Rawlison Brito, CEO of Morphus, said: “We believe that security and science go hand-in-hand. With Accenture, we can continue our cyber threat research and expand our advanced studies of cybersecurity by collaborating with security research experts on a global scale. We are excited to join Accenture to offer our thought leadership and better serve our clients by providing market-leading services and stronger cyber defense protection in Latin America.”

The completion of the Morphus acquisition is forecasted to occur during the first quarter of 2023. The details of the financial aspect of the agreement have not been revealed.