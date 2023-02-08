Spotlight on 2022’s Product of the Year Winner: Benchmark Digital Partners, LLC

ESG Director, Digital Hub

As a comprehensive digital hub for ESG data management and reporting, ESG Director meets the challenges of compiling and disclosing investment-grade ESG data head-on. ESG Director centralizes and streamlines ESG program management for even the most complex global operations, offering real-time cross-functional collaboration, visibility, and control. At the heart of ESG Director is the Benchmark Data Exchange Portal (DXP) that enables users to seamlessly pull in data from any source in the enterprise for comprehensive ESG performance analysis, ensuring data accuracy, tracking of performance KPIs, and enabling ESG impact. With ESG Director, leaders can take charge of ESG data management with an intuitive, at-a-glance dashboard to easily assign ownership of KPIs, monitor progress toward corporate ESG goals, and deliver on those commitments—ultimately revealing opportunities to improve operations and effortlessly report ESG performance in alignment with ever-changing industry standards and stakeholder demands.

What the 2022 Judge’s had to say:

“ESG Director is a comprehensive digital hub for ESG data management and reporting, including key frameworks and standards such as TCFD and GRI are integrated directly into ESG Director, allowing companies to report their ESG performance easily and in alignment with ever-changing industry standards and stakeholder demands.”

2023 Awards Program

The eleventh annual Environment+Energy Leader Awards will recognize excellence and innovation in products that provide companies with environmental and energy benefits, and top projects implemented by C&I organizations that have improved environmental or energy management outcomes.

Award Entries will be accepted until 2/28/2023

All 2023 award winners will be featured in the annual Awards Book and receive recognition from E+E Leader during the July Solutions Summit.