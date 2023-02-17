Battery Materials Company NanoGraf Raises $65M in Series B Funding

NanoGraf, an advanced battery materials company responsible for the world’s most energy-dense lithium-ion 18650 cell, has announced that it has raised $65 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round.

The funding round was co-led by Volta Energy Technologies and CC Industries (CCI) with participation from GIC, Emerald Technology Ventures, Material Impact, Arosa Capital, Nabtesco Technology Ventures, and TechNexus. Existing investors including Hyde Park Angels, Evergreen Climate Innovations, and Goose Capital also participated in the round. NanoGraf had previously raised a total of $27 million in funding from a mix of venture, angel, and non-dilutive funding sources.

The US battery supply chain issues brought on by unprecedented market demand is prevalent now more than ever, and NanoGraf wishes to onshore key strategic components of the battery supply chain, aligned with President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act for clean energy and infrastructure projects. NanoGraf’s Series B funding supports onshoring of its silicon anode production in Chicago, as well as the continued development, production and supply of advanced lithium-ion technologies.

The announcement of the Series B funding comes on the heels of two major announcements for NanoGraf. In November of 2022, the company was awarded a $10 million contract from the US Government to develop the first advanced silicon anode manufacturing facility in the Midwest. Just one month prior, in October of 2022, NanoGraf set a new industry benchmark for the most energy-dense lithium-ion 18650 cell, with more than 20% higher energy density than the industry’s leading cells today.

“NanoGraf’s breakthrough silicon technology further exemplifies our commitment to extending the energy and power performance characteristics of today’s lithium-ion batteries for a sustainable electrified future. I’m incredibly proud of the technologies and products our team has developed over the last 36 months,” said Dr. Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “This funding not only ensures a domestic supply of a key strategic component of next-generation lithium-ion batteries but also enhances our national competitiveness in the global energy storage space.”