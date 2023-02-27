Developing Countries to Benefit from CGE’s Technical Support Through Hands-On Training Workshops

The Consultative Group of Experts (CGE) is a vital channel for providing technical assistance and support to developing countries in fulfilling their reporting requirements regarding climate change under the Convention and the enhanced transparency framework (ETF) under Article 13 of the Paris Agreement. The CGE recently met in Bonn, Germany, to develop its 2023 work plan.

One of the primary commitments of the CGE for 2023 is to organize three regional hands-on training workshops for developing countries on reporting information on climate change impacts and adaptation, and support needed and received in relation to adaptation reporting. The workshops aim to provide practical guidance and technical support to developing countries in their efforts to measure, report, and verify their climate actions. Through these workshops, the CGE hopes to enhance developing countries‘ capacity to report on their adaptation efforts accurately.

In addition to the hands-on training workshops, the CGE will also organize three regional webinars to explain the recently updated training materials on mitigation. The webinars will provide an opportunity for developing countries to learn about the latest developments and best practices in mitigation and explore how these can be integrated into their climate actions.

The CGE recognizes that effective communication and outreach activities are vital in ensuring the effective delivery of its technical assistance and support to developing countries. Therefore, making a commitment to enhancing its communication and outreach activities in 2023, which include collaborative efforts with other expert groups and constituted bodies under the Convention and the Paris Agreement, as well as other intergovernmental and international organizations. With support from UN Climate Change, the CGE is exploring opportunities to collaborate on developing tools and materials to assist developing countries in implementing the ETF.

As part of its commitment to improving its technical support and advice to developing countries on the ETF, the CGE will conduct transparency needs assessments in 2023. A survey covering ETF-related capacity-building and technical needs will be rolled out in March 2023. The findings will serve as an evidence-based tool for the CGE and other support providers when programming their technical and capacity-building support to developing countries.

The Consultative Group of Experts is the oldest Constituted Body under the Convention and the Paris Agreement, established at COP5 in 1999. In 2024, CGE will mark its 25th anniversary, and developing countries will also start submitting their first biennial transparency reports (BTRs). The commitments outlined in the 2023 work plan demonstrate the CGE’s dedication to providing technical assistance and support to developing countries, ensuring that they can meet their climate reporting requirements and take meaningful climate action.