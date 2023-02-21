Discovery Education and Social Impact Partners Unite to Inspire the Next Generation of Engineers

Discovery Education is a leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms. Social Impact Partners is a nonprofit organization that supports educational initiatives to promote social change.

The Organizations are proud to announce a new collaboration aimed at providing K-12 teachers and families across the nation with digital resources to engage students in Engineers Week. The event, being held this week, is designed to raise awareness about the importance of engineering and encourage students to pursue careers in the field.

Together, they have created a comprehensive collection of digital resources, including videos, lesson plans, and interactive activities, to help teachers and families bring Engineers Week to life in their classrooms and homes. The resources are available for free on the Discovery Education website. The digital resources cover a range of engineering topics, including robotics, renewable energy, and aerospace engineering. They are designed to be accessible to students of all ages and abilities and can be used in a variety of learning environments, from traditional classrooms to remote and hybrid settings.

Other participating companies and organizations in the collaboration include the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the National Society of Professional Engineers, and the Society of Women Engineers.

Virtual Field Trips

The Future is Now Virtual Field Trip, developed in partnership with Reach for the Sky and Edge at Hudson Yards, takes students on a thrilling adventure through New York City’s latest and most innovative neighborhood. With a focus on history, social impact, and STEM, students will meet with leaders to discuss the gravity-defying structures that are transforming everyday life. After the VFT, students will be inspired to start engineering their own prototypes using the Engineering Design Process.

Created by Build the Change in partnership with Discovery Education and LEGO Sustainability, TeamThe Play to Learn Virtual Field Trip, celebrates the power of play as a tool for learning and creating change. From the Home of the Brick in Denmark, students will meet real-life LEGO® play experts to explore the importance of play. They will then connect with U.S. Sea Turtle Conservationists to learn about the challenges facing our planet and work alongside peers to collaborate and create. Educators can further enhance learning through hands-on challenges that engage students in sustainability topics like biodiversity, climate change, and the environment.

The Operation Build It Virtual Field Trip, developed in collaboration with The Home Depot® for Science Fair Central, empowers students to embrace DIY and engage in engineering in their daily lives. Science Fair Central aims to STEAM-power classrooms and homes across the country, with 10 million K-12 students participating in science fairs and STEAM events annually. In this VFT, students will learn from creative makers how to build an at-home DIY workshop and develop practical trade skills to tackle challenges meaningful to them and their communities.

“My students are increasingly curious about careers and resources for engineering. With content from Discovery Education and their trusted partners, I know I can find the engaging and relevant resources that will deepen their interest in this exciting career,” said Susan Nimmons a Science Teacher & Instructional Coach at Aim Academy of Science and Technology in Minneapolis, MN.

Career Experiences

Engineering Dreams, in partnership with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), offers an exciting opportunity for students to meet real-life engineers during Engineers Week. These virtual visits are designed to introduce students to engineers as problem-solvers who use diverse teams and the engineering design process to create solutions for community impact. By participating in these 30-minute visits, students can learn about the various aspects of engineering and how it is making a difference in the world.

The STEM Careers Coalition™ (SCC) has created a curated collection of resources to highlight engineering professionals in STEM. This collection is designed to help teachers introduce students to STEM education and explore their STEM skills. With over 200 resources, the SCC provides students with an in-depth look at the diverse roles that engineers play in changing the world. Through hands-on student activations, lessons, and activities, students can learn about the different types of engineering careers and how they can make a difference in their communities.

Trane Technologies’ Sustainable Futures Virtual Field Trip is an innovative program that provides students with a unique opportunity to see how a global climate innovation company is making a difference in the world. By meeting employees across multiple fields, students can see how their various roles contribute to creating comfortable, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for homes, buildings, and transportation. The program also includes interactive tools, resources, and volunteers to engage and inspire students to learn, think, and solve some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges.