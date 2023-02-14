Driving Business Impact with Objective ESG Management: Establishing Goals, Gathering Data, Analyzing Results and Taking Action

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are increasingly becoming a vital part of businesses’ decision-making processes. Investors, customers, and other stakeholders are demanding that companies pay attention to their impact on the environment and society.

To make ESG management decisions that drive impact, create a competitive advantage, and avoid ‘greenwashing,’ it is essential to use real, objective data points.

The first step is to establish clear and specific goals. These goals should be aligned with the company’s overall mission and values. Setting ESG goals can be based on the company’s industry, size, and location. For instance, a manufacturing company can set a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Once the goals are set, the next step is to gather relevant data that can be used to track progress toward achieving those goals. Data can be collected from various sources, including internal operations, supply chain partners, and third-party providers. The data should be comprehensive, covering all relevant aspects of ESG management, including environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices.

After collecting the data, it is crucial to analyze it to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to measure progress toward achieving the goals. The analysis should be done using a scientifically rigorous method that takes into account the complexity of the business and its industry.

The results of the analysis should be reported to stakeholders in a transparent and clear manner. The report should highlight the progress made towards achieving the ESG goals, identify areas where improvements are needed, and provide a roadmap for future action.

Finally, based on the findings of the report, companies should take action to improve their ESG performance. The actions should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. For example, a company can invest in renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint, implement diversity and inclusion policies to promote social responsibility, and improve governance practices to enhance transparency and accountability.

Subject Matter Expert

Trevor Bronson is a Director of Portfolio Strategy at Intelex where he helps define and execute the firm’s near and long-term strategic goals. Trevor attended the Rochester Institute of Technology where he earned a BS in Environmental Sustainability, Health, and Safety. Before Intelex, Trevor spent time as an EHS and Sustainability practitioner at utility company PPL, automotive manufacturer Tesla Motors, and paint manufacturer Benjamin Moore. He also worked as a Senior Analyst at independent EHS research firm Verdantix where he helped corporate entities maximize the value of EHS technology.

