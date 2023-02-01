Eaton Works to Advance Electrification Education

Eaton has announced it will be collaborating with Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit in the US, to advance electrification education, awareness, and action. The coalition is part of Eaton’s continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA), home energy use accounted for approximately one-sixth of total US energy consumption as of 2020, unlocking a significant opportunity to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions by converting homes to electric power. The CEOs for Electrification coalition drives action by bringing together CEOs across industries to champion electrification, electrify their operations, and accelerate market transformation required for electrification. The coalition aims to create millions of new jobs, improve health outcomes, and reduce emissions.

Eaton’s ‘Home as a Grid’ approach to the energy transition expects homes to become both producers and consumers of energy. Through technological innovation, homes can serve as energy hubs by producing their own power to help support grid flexibility and stability of electrical power.

“Electrification is a core tenet in the ongoing drive to reduce dependence on carbon-based energy sources and deliver on the promise of a sustainable future,” said Brickhouse, president of Eaton. “From enabling the electrification of homes to helping states and municipalities understand how to leverage federal funding for EV charging infrastructure, Eaton is at the forefront of this movement. I look forward to working with the CEOs for Electrification coalition as we advance this essential element in the energy transition.”

The US Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced $61 million for 10 pilot projects that will deploy new technology to transform thousands of homes and workplaces into state-of-the-art, energy-efficient buildings. These Connected Communities can interact with the electrical grid to optimize their energy consumption which will substantially decrease their carbon emissions and cut energy costs. This project is aligned with the Biden Administration’s goal of reaching a net-zero carbon economy by providing a model for reducing the building sector’s contribution to the climate crisis.