Eastern Michigan University Provides Resources for At-Home Solar Options

Eastern Michigan University has partnered with EnergySage to provide educational resources and calculators for EMU employees, faculty, students, and alumni who are looking for solar options at home.

Members of the EMU community can access resources and compare choices online at the EMU-EnergySage program page. EnergySage helps homeowners and renters make an educated decision when considering utilizing solar at home—whether with rooftop solar panels or by subscribing to a community solar farm when rooftop solar panels aren’t an option.

“There are dozens of solar options and installers but it’s difficult to sift through the noise when it comes to understanding the pros and cons of going solar,” said Tom Kovacs, chair of the EMU President’s Sustainability Commission. “As a higher education institution, we are committed to helping educate the EMU community on what clean energy options are available to our community beyond the campus and feel EnergySage is the perfect partner to help them begin their personal solar journey and live more sustainably.”

EnergySage provides a 100% online experience that allows you to receive and compare multiple solar quotes first, and then decide which installer is right for you. As of today, EnergySage is available in 42 states and Washington, DC for homeowners looking to install solar panels—and in 11 states plus Washington, DC for anyone who rents or owns a home and wants to subscribe to a community solar farm, and is completely free to use.

Going solar via EnergySage’s competitive marketplaces is a win-win for EMU, too. The University receives a contribution from EnergySage for every installed residential solar and battery storage system or community solar subscription. This will help fund the work of the President’s Sustainability Commission.

The EMU/EnergySage partnership is the latest initiative of the EMU President’s Sustainability Commission. President James Smith formed the Commission in 2018, and the University recently received a bronze STARS rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

Solar energy is growing at a rate comparable to that of EVs and gearing up to go mainstream. In 2020, solar provided 3.3% of the US’s total electricity, which is up from 2.3% in 2018 and 0.1% in 2008.