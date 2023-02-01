Meet the Honorees: Erika Le, Director EHS & Sustainability, Rehrig Pacific Co

The Environment+Energy Leader Honoree program is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break the trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. Meet the Honorees… is an ongoing series that will feature one E+E Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

As the Director of EHS & Sustainability for Rehrig Pacific Co, Erika supports the company’s mission and efforts to reduce its overall carbon footprint. She has over 13 years of experience in the environmental services profession and takes a data-driven approach to all programs she helps develop and execute. Erika graduated from Mount Allison University with a Bachelor of Science in Inorganic Chemistry and Earned a Master’s Degree in the same designation from the University of Toronto.

Take us through a typical workday. What are a few of your ongoing responsibilities?

I am responsible for environment, health, safety, and sustainability strategy and programs throughout the Rehrig Pacific Operations in the US. I lead a fantastic team of EH&S, Materials Engineering, Life Cycle, and Sustainability experts, and ensuring their success and alignment with our strategic plan is my main priority.

My responsibilities also include our annual carbon footprint inventory and sustainability reporting. Our 2021 achievements and goals were published in our first Annual Sustainability Report which can be found on the Rehrig Pacific website, and our next report will be published in Spring 2023!

I am proud of the cross-functional collaborations and partnerships my team has worked diligently to create throughout the company. These relationships are the foundation on which the success of our EHS&S programs will thrive, as it takes every Rehrig Pacific family member to help realize our ambitious vision and goals.

What are some of the biggest challenges your company/organization will be tackling in 2023 and beyond?

At Rehrig Pacific, we celebrate our people and empower them to create innovative solutions that effectively and responsibly move goods, resources, and ideas. As a company, our biggest opportunities are centered around providing sustainable solutions and services to our customers.

We are focused on taking a systemic approach that effectively and responsibly enables the circular economy. Internally, we are striving to improve the environmental and economic footprint of our energy consumption, and optimizing our use and management of materials throughout our operations.

Our biggest environmental, energy and sustainability challenges are not unique – nearly all organizations in America are facing environmental, social, and economic hurdles. My team focuses on effective process improvements and education that align all three sustainability pillars and serve as a resource throughout our organization to empower others to do the same.

Tell us about a favorite hobby, passion or book you’ve read recently that has had an impact on you and your work.

I am nearly finished reading Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. One of my favorite quotes is “When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it. When we learn to foster what’s unique in the people around us, we become better able to build compassionate communities and make meaningful change.” It was such an elegant reminder of the responsibility of a leader to create a meaningful, positive impact on those around them.

