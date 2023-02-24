Fisker Ocean Drivers to Receive Frictionless EV Charging Experience in North America

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Fisker, Inc., whose stated mission is to build the world’s most emotional and sustainable vehicles, announced they are entering an agreement to enhance driver experience through seamless charging access when or where Fisker Ocean drivers need it. Pasquale Romano CEO, of Charge Point, said that Fisker continues to push the envelope of design as a born electric car company, free from the constraints of fossil fuels.

The ChargePoint network makes it easy to find reliable charging, as their network includes more than 210,000 active ports under management, 16,700 DC fast charge ports as well as 400,000 roaming ports in North America. ChargePoint and Fisker intend to make it a breeze for drivers to access ChargePoint’s industry-leading network level 2 and DC fast chargers, as well as their roaming partner stations- which encompass more than 80% of North American charging spots. Drivers will be able to find use and pay for charging as enabled by ChargePoint’s charging network through the ChargePoint mobile app. The mobile app will additionally give drivers the ability to track and view their home and public charging data in one place.

Henrik Fisker, the chairman, and CEO at Fisker Ocean said that their owners need convenient and easy-to-locate charge stations from the moment they get their new Fisker Ocean. Together with ChargePoint, they are providing a class-leading public charging option upon delivery. ChargePoint has become the leading charging network in North America, and their commitment to a sustainable source of mobility makes partnering with them a natural choice for the sake of both their customers and their business.

ChargePoint’s positive environmental impact generated to date is over five billion electric miles driven with over 200 million gallons of gasoline and 940,000 metric tons of green house gas emissions avoided by drivers.