French Renewable Developer Signs 25-Year PPA

Total Eren, a renewable energy company based in France, has purchased one of the largest wind farms in Honduras and entered into a 25-year agreement with the country’s national utility for the sale of power. Under the agreement, the newly acquired San Marcos project, which has a capacity of 112MW and is located in the southwestern region of Honduras, will sell all of its output to the National Electricity Energy Company (ENEE) in Honduras.

The project also includes a 230 kV substation and a 95 km-long 230kV transmission line.

It is not yet known when construction of the project will start when it will be fully operational, or what turbines are to be used. However, Total Eren told Windpower Monthly that the project is at a late stage of development and that the developer plans to use turbines with power ratings of more than 5MW each.

Total Eren claimed its purchase of the proposed 112MW wind farm amounted to one of the largest foreign investments in a renewable energy site in Central America.

On completion, the San Marcos wind project is expected to generate 500GWh per year – enough to provide electricity for approximately 460,000 people in Honduras, Total Eren claimed.

