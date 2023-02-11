From ESG to EHS, the Essentials for Establishing, Designing and Executing Audit Programs

In today’s business landscape, stakeholders, including investors, customers, and employees, are demanding that companies take action on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Companies are responding by establishing ESG programs with specific goals and targets. To ensure the success of these programs, ESG audits play a vital role in the cycle of continual improvement.

In this webinar, Montrose will provide a comprehensive overview of ESG audits and their role in the Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle. Subject Matter Experts will highlight best practices for establishing and implementing effective audit programs, including frequency, quality assurance, reporting to senior management, and more. Additionally, the experts will delve into the essentials of individual audits, covering criteria, scope, protocol, root cause analysis, reporting, and more. And conclude with the importance of periodic program reviews to maintain the efficiency and effectiveness of the audit program and ensure that it remains aligned with its intended purpose.

Subject Matter Experts: ESG Audits

Dr. Green holds a bachelor’s in Chemistry from Ohio State University, an MBA from The University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry from Ohio State University. Dr. Green has over 30 years of industry experience developing, implementing, managing, and auditing health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) programs, including process safety management (PSM). Dr. Green has served as a lead auditor or auditor in HSSE audits or PSM audits for many clients across a diverse set of industries in multiple countries.

Shaun has a BS in Environmental Science with a concentration in atmospheric physics from the University of Delaware. Mr. Gilday is a Certified Professional EHS Auditor (CPEA) through the Board of Global EHS Credentialing. He also holds Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Mr. Gilday is a senior EHS principal at Montrose with over 19 years of EHS auditing and compliance experience.

Jami holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil (Environmental) Engineering from Purdue University. She has over 25 years of experience working collaboratively with clients and teams across multiple industries – addressing sustainability challenges through solutions that make business sense. Jami has experience in liaising with all levels of an organization and working internationally in multicultural environments.

Resource: The Value of Audit Experience Compared to Compliance Experience

A certificate of attendance will be available for all attendees and participants will be able to download the certificate at the conclusion of the presentation. The document will also be available in your follow-up email post-live event.