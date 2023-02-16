Global ESG Outlook: What to Expect in 2023 and Beyond

Investors have long been interested in determining the material risks and development prospects of the companies they invest in. Traditionally, investors have relied on financial statements and performance indicators to evaluate companies. However, over the years, investors have come to recognize the importance of incorporating ESG trends into their analysis procedures.

The ESG environment is continually evolving, driven by the ongoing demand brought about by the corporate sector’s activities. Companies are under increasing pressure to report on their sustainability practices and demonstrate their commitment to addressing ESG issues. As a result, around the world, many nations are implementing mandatory sustainability reporting, which is overseen by their governments and stock exchanges.

In response to a need from the international community, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) was founded to develop standards that guarantee reporting is accurate, dependable, comparable, and transparent. These standards will help companies to report their sustainability practices consistently, and investors will be able to make more informed decisions when evaluating companies.

To shed more light on the Global ESG Outlook, E+E Leader is hosting an hour-long discussion with Intelex and Montrose Environmental Group that will explore what to expect in 2023 and beyond. During the session, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions on various topics and the panelists will address: