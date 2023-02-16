DHL Express Announces GoGreen Plus, a Carbon Reduction Program for Customers

DHL Express, founded in 1969, is a global logistics and express courier company that provides international shipping, courier, and parcel delivery services. It is a division of the German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL, which is the world’s largest logistics company in terms of revenue. As one of the world’s leading express delivery companies, with a presence in over 200 countries and territories, its services include time-definite and day-definite delivery of documents and packages, as well as international shipping and logistics services for businesses of all sizes.

In recent years, DHL Express has also been focused on sustainability, with a goal of achieving zero-emissions logistics by 2050. The company has invested in electric and alternative fuel vehicles and has implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, including a program to offset carbon emissions from its shipments.

GoGreen Plus

The company’s latest initiative, “GoGreen Plus” allows customers to reduce the carbon emissions of their shipments by using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This is the first time a global express carrier has offered this service, and it will initially launch in the UK, followed by Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Customers based in these countries can choose to select GoGreen Plus as an option when using MyDHL+, the company’s online shipping and tracking platform. The service is flexible and can be selected for individual shipments.

Eventually, GoGreen Plus will be available to all DHL Express customers worldwide, and customers can customize the amount of SAF they want to use to achieve their desired CO2e reduction. DHL Express has collaborated with bp and Neste to supply SAF to DHL Express hubs worldwide, enabling the launch of GoGreen Plus. The renewable portion of the fuel is produced from waste oils, and SAF from waste and residues can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% over its life cycle compared to conventional jet fuel.

John Pearson, CEO DHL Express, said in a statement: “We know our customers are committed to reducing their environmental impact so it’s important we’re giving them the means to do so. I’m delighted that our investment in SAF can now be fully leveraged by customers to enable them to bring down the emissions of their shipments. SAF is currently the primary route to reducing carbon emissions in aviation, so this is the most effective way to help our customers make their own supply chains more sustainable”

By using GoGreen Plus for insetting, customers can decrease their Scope 3 emissions – the indirect greenhouse gas emissions that happen in a company’s value chain, encompassing downstream transportation and distribution.