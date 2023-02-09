Maximizing Efficiency: Goldcrest Farms and Valley Irrigation Collaborate for Sustainable Agriculture

Valley Irrigation has teamed up with Goldcrest Farm Trust Advisors to turn unproductive dryland into a thriving and sustainable farm for progressive tenants. Goldcrest REIT invests in farmland across the US, including 25,000 acres near Texarkana, Arkansas, near the Red River with an average of 50 inches of rainfall annually. To maximize yield, irrigation at the right times is crucial. That’s why Goldcrest chose Valley Irrigation to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology to make their farm the best in the country.

“We have seen unprecedented weather volatility across the world in recent years, with extremes at both ends of the spectrum, even on a localized basis,” explains Edward Hargroves, Co-Founder and Partner at Goldcrest Farm Trust Advisors. “It’s important for us to deliver a system that de-risks the farming process and best positions our tenant operators to effectively manage their irrigation practices and costs.”

Planning, Engineering & Design

“Engaging Valley ® Irrigation was the most attractive option for us,” says Tommy Funk, Partner at Goldcrest Farm Trust Advisors. “We had worked with one of their dealers on developing a smaller farm, so we had a sense of what to expect, but we had never undertaken a project on this scale before. The Valley team took an idea and created the design to make it work. It’s been a constant evolution as we have navigated how best to optimize water management.”

Goldcrest installed 7 Valley pivots on the north farm and covered the 17,000-acre south farm with 47 Valley pivots. Furthermore, Valley added soil moisture monitors to assist with water management, giving precise data for water conservation and plant health optimization.

“We brought together experts from several of our divisions, including water management, science and engineering, and project management to provide a successful implementation,” stated Kenneth Bracht, Vice President of North American Commercial Development for Valley Irrigation.

Resource Conservation

Additionally, the Valley pivots on the farm feature Low Elevation Spray Application (LESA) systems to minimize evaporation and provide crops with precise water requirements. Four farmers are now leasing the farm with its modern irrigation and technology. The pivots have ICON5 smart panels, and the farmers can manage their pumps and pivots through Valley 365, cutting labor expenses and saving time. Sustainability is a key goal for Goldcrest Farms and its investors.

“The farm has been designed beautifully and we’re able to recapture and reuse much of the water that we pump,” says Funk. “We’re also able to capture rainwater so our pumping costs are very low compared to other areas of the country.”

Hargroves explains, “Sustainability and prudent water management is central to all our investments. Not only is it the right thing to do from an ecological standpoint, but it makes the most business sense. If we can deliver additional cost savings to the operator, they win. If the operator wins, we win.”