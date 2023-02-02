Holcim Announces Rebranding and Expansion in the DMV

Innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Holcim announced plans for a regional rebrand that unites its legacy brands in the Mid-Atlantic region. This strategic initiative will advance Holcim’s innovative ideas to build progress for people in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Aggregate Industries’ activities in the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, and South Virginia, which include ready-mix, aggregates, asphalt & paving, and recycling solutions, will now be part of a broader Holcim footprint in the Mid-Atlantic. Holcim’s regional operations additionally include a cement factory in Hagerstown, a slag facility in Sparrows Point, Maryland, a cement plant in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, and terminals throughout the state.

“This region has been a center of innovation for the country and at the forefront of the company’s mission to provide innovative and sustainable building material solutions. The U.S. launch of Holcim’s low-carbon concrete, ECOPact, began here in 2020 and has been used in the construction of innovative area projects, such as the Georgetown University buildings and Amazon data centers,” said Cedric Barthelemy, head of Mid-Atlantic Region, Holcim US. “As we strive to usher in a greener future, our legacy of valued partnership, high-quality service and collaboration will continue in each location, now under the Holcim name.”

Green Cement

Calcined clay is an innovative low-carbon material the company uses to decarbonize cement. In 2021, Holcim launched a calcined clay cement product, which emits 34% less CO2 per metric ton than regular Portland cement with no compromise on performance. Innovative building solutions, such as ECOPact green concrete and energy-efficient roofing systems, will drive Holcim’s expansion.