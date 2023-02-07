Over 100 Hydrogen Stations for Heavy-Duty Vehicles Coming to Europe

Air Liquide and TotalEnergies have joined forces to establish a joint venture that will focus on developing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty vehicles on major European highways. The joint venture will be owned equally by both companies and will aim to deploy more than 100 hydrogen stations in France, Benelux, and Germany in the coming years.

The stations, operating under the TotalEnergies brand, will be strategically located along key road corridors to provide easy access to hydrogen fuel. This collaboration will result in the creation of a major player in the hydrogen refueling sector, contributing to the decarbonization of road transportation in Europe.

Air Liquide will bring its technical expertise and mastery of the hydrogen value chain to the partnership, while TotalEnergies will bring its knowledge of station network operation and energy distribution to B2B customers. Both companies will manage the joint venture together, and invest, construct, and operate the hydrogen stations. The joint venture will also source hydrogen from the market and dispense it to its transport customers.

“Following the recent signature of a partnership for the production of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen on our Grandpuits Zero Crude Platform, we are pleased to once again join forces with Air Liquide and continue our common efforts to decarbonize mobility. As pioneers in hydrogen mobility, we are convinced of the necessity to start building now a heavy-duty network that will benefit our customers. This new partnership with Air Liquide will enable us to continue our development across the entire hydrogen value chain.” – Thierry Pflimlin, President Marketing & Services of TotalEnergies.