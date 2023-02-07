ICE Widens ESG Company Data Coverage to Asia-Pacific

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a prominent worldwide provider of market infrastructure, technology, and data, announced it has broadened its ESG Company Data to cover the Asia-Pacific region. The company now offers data on 16,000 companies across 105 countries globally. This expansion provides high-quality, detailed data mapped to over 1.4 million corporate equity and fixed-income securities.

ICE has expanded its ESG Company Data to cover the most widely tracked global and regional indices. With the addition of Asia-Pacific coverage, the company now provides data on all the constituents of the most commonly used benchmarks in the region, including the Nikkei 225, ASX300, Topix 1000, and Shenzhen 300. Additionally, ICE has increased the number of constituents covered in its global fixed income benchmark, the ICE BofA Global Corporate and High Yield Index (GI00), to over 19,000.

“By expanding our coverage of ESG Company Data in Asia-Pacific, we can better serve our clients with global portfolios and the regional asset managers who need high-quality data to support their ESG integration efforts,” said Elizabeth King, President of Sustainable Finance and Chief Regulatory Officer at ICE. “This expansion, combined with ICE’s unique security linkage capabilities, enables more ESG coverage of fixed-income securities which has historically been a challenge for investors. With the growing demand for more disclosure from regulators and other stakeholders, there’s an increasing need for access to raw data to improve ESG reporting.”

In January, ICE also expanded its global corporate emissions and targets data through the integration of climate data from Urgentem, which was acquired by ICE in June 2022.

As part of ICE’s growing portfolio of sustainable finance offerings, ESG Company Data provides insight into the sustainability of companies. The company’s offerings also include climate risk data and analysis of physical climate risk, transition risk, emissions and targets, and social impact data for various markets, including the U.S. municipal bond market, mortgage-backed securities universe, sovereigns, corporates, and real estate.