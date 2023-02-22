IKEA Plans to Remove Dairy from Menus by 2030 in Pursuit of Climate-Positive Goal

IKEA, the Swedish furniture retailer known for its meatballs, has set a goal to remove dairy products from its menus by 2030. This announcement is part of the company’s larger sustainability goals, which include a commitment to becoming climate positive by 2030.

The company’s new sustainability plan, called “People and Planet Positive,” outlines a number of initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of IKEA’s operations, including a focus on more plant-based food options in its restaurants.

A Sample List of IKEA’s Plant-Based Food Options

Veggieballs – IKEA’s famous meatballs have a plant-based alternative made from pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion, and apples. They are served with a creamy sauce made from vegetables, herbs, and spices.

– IKEA’s famous meatballs have a plant-based alternative made from pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion, and apples. They are served with a creamy sauce made from vegetables, herbs, and spices. Veggie hot dogs – These hot dogs are made from a blend of kale, red lentils, carrots, and ginger. They are served with toppings like pickled red cabbage, roasted onions, and mustard.

– These hot dogs are made from a blend of kale, red lentils, carrots, and ginger. They are served with toppings like pickled red cabbage, roasted onions, and mustard. Vegan Caviar – This seaweed-based alternative to fish roe is a popular item on IKEA’s menu. It is made from kelp, dulse, and agar-agar, and is served with crackers or toast.

– This seaweed-based alternative to fish roe is a popular item on IKEA’s menu. It is made from kelp, dulse, and agar-agar, and is served with crackers or toast. Plant-based milk alternatives – IKEA offers a range of plant-based milk alternatives like oat milk, soy milk, and almond milk. These can be used in coffee, tea, and other drinks.

The move to eliminate dairy products from its menus aligns with the growing trend of consumers seeking more plant-based food options for health and environmental reasons. Dairy production is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and the industry has also been linked to deforestation and other environmental issues.

IKEA’s decision to remove dairy products from its menus will likely have a significant impact on the industry, given the company’s size and global reach. According to a statement from the company, IKEA serves over 650 million customers each year in its restaurants, cafes, and bistros.

Ikea’s Sustainable Food Hall

IKEA’s sustainable food hall is a concept that is designed to offer customers a range of sustainable and healthy food options that are affordable, convenient, and delicious. The company is committed to making a positive impact on people and the planet by providing high-quality, plant-based food that is both sustainable and accessible.

One of the key features of the sustainable food hall is its focus on reducing food waste. IKEA has implemented a number of strategies to reduce food waste, including using imperfect produce in its dishes and donating excess food to local charities. The company has also introduced a “food waste hero” program, which encourages customers to take home leftover food at a discounted price.

In addition to reducing food waste, the food hall also emphasizes the use of sustainable ingredients. The company is committed to sourcing its ingredients from responsible and sustainable sources, including organic and local farmers. The food hall also offers a range of plant-based dishes, which are designed to be healthy, delicious, and environmentally friendly.

IKEA’s sustainable food hall is also committed to promoting healthy eating habits. The food hall offers a range of healthy options, including salads, smoothies, and plant-based dishes that are designed to be nutritious and filling.

The Numbers

According to the United Nations, animal agriculture is responsible for 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with dairy production being a significant contributor.

According to a survey conducted by GlobalData, 23% of global consumers are now actively trying to reduce their intake of animal products, with 70% of these consumers citing health and environmental concerns as their primary reasons for doing so.

In addition to its sustainability goals, IKEA has also been working to improve animal welfare in its supply chain. The company has committed to sourcing all of its animal products from farms that meet higher welfare standards by 2025.

Recognition as a Leader in Sustainability

In 2021, IKEA was recognized by the United Nations as a leader in sustainability, receiving the UN Global Climate Action Award. This award recognized IKEA’s efforts to become climate positive by 2030, which means that the company aims to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than it produces.

IKEA has set ambitious sustainability goals that cover a range of areas, including energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing. The company has invested heavily in renewable energy, such as wind and solar power, and has installed over 1.5 million solar panels on its buildings around the world.

In addition to its renewable energy efforts, IKEA has also taken steps to reduce waste and promote circularity. The company has set a target of becoming a circular business by 2030, which means that it aims to eliminate waste and maximize the reuse and recycling of materials.

IKEA’s sustainable sourcing efforts focus on promoting responsible and sustainable practices throughout its supply chain. The company works with suppliers to ensure that they meet its sustainability requirements, and it has committed to sourcing 100% of its cotton, wood, and paper products from sustainable sources by 2025.

As consumers become increasingly conscious of the impact of their choices on the environment and animal welfare, more companies are likely to follow in IKEA’s footsteps and prioritize sustainability in their operations. The move towards plant-based food options is already underway, with many restaurants and food companies introducing more vegan and vegetarian options to their menus.