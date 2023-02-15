Gray and Stantec Join the Largest Solar Panel Investment Project in US History

Qcells is constructing a solar power manufacturing plant in Georgia, United States, with a record-breaking investment of $2.5 billion. This investment, which is the largest in US history, will bring substantial economic advantages to both the state and the country. Gray, a prominent builder in the manufacturing sector, and Stantec, a worldwide leader in sustainable design, were chosen to manage construction, architectural design, and engineering services, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, and civil engineering, as well as environmental, water, and wastewater services.

Hanwha Solutions’ subsidiary, Qcells, is a renowned photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer that produces top-notch solar cells and modules. The company plans to expand its solar module production capacity in the US from 1.7 gigawatts to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024. Qcells aims to employ 2,500 workers in Georgia to enhance its dominance in the solar energy industry.

The complete process of solar panel manufacturing, from ingot production to module production, will be located within the new facility.

“Having worked with Qcells, Gray is honored to continue our relationship on such a monumental investment,” said Brian Jones, president and CEO of Gray Construction. “These projects will tremendously impact the people of Georgia, the American economy, and the solar industry.”

“With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, we are proud to be part of establishing a reliable solar supply chain to the United States,” said Leonard Castro, executive vice president for Stantec’s global Buildings practice. “Together with our partners at Gray, we are inspired by the opportunity to help Qcells create energy solutions that will support a more sustainable future.”

Bringing Solar Panel Production Facilities Stateside

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, played a significant role in propelling this project forward. By enabling solar companies to avail tax credits for manufacturing solar panel components, this Act facilitated the reduction of the US’s reliance on foreign PV manufacturers. As a result, this project will contribute substantially towards achieving that objective.

Stantec’s industry-leading integrated architectural and engineering team works within the global industrial sector, helping advanced manufacturing clients improve their operations, reduce costs, and optimize production flows. Disruptions in the global economy over the past three years have increased fragility and expenses related to supply-chain management, making offshoring less enticing.

In response, manufacturers are increasingly seeking to simplify their supply chains, bringing production closer to demand, with many companies opting to add new factories in North America to increase net capacity. Developing PV manufacturing in the United States can mitigate global supply chain challenges and lead to tremendous benefits for the climate as well as for US workers, employers, and the economy.