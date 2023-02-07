Linde to Power OCI’s Texas Plant with $1.8 Billion Clean Hydrogen Investment

Linde, one of the world’s leading industrial gases and engineering companies, has signed a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen and other industrial gases to OCI’s new blue ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas.

The company will build, own, and operate an on-site complex that will include autothermal reforming with carbon capture and a large air separation plant. This complex will be integrated into Linde’s Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure and will supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI’s blue ammonia plant. Linde will supply OCI with clean hydrogen by sequestering more than 1.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

In addition to supplying OCI, Linde will also use its extensive pipeline network to provide clean hydrogen to existing and new customers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, addressing the growing demand from companies to decarbonize their operations. The facility will also supply atmospheric and rare gases to existing and new customers. The total investment by Linde in this project is expected to be around $1.8 billion, and the facility is expected to start operations in 2025.

“Linde’s capabilities are already enabling the transition to a low carbon intensity economy,” said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. “Our strategy is to support decarbonization by working with off-takers, like OCI, to safely and reliably supply low-carbon industrial gases at scale. With Linde’s track record in successfully executing complex projects, its extensive pipeline network, and support from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the company is well positioned to secure many more clean energy projects.”