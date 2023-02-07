Linde to Power OCI’s Texas Plant with $1.8 Billion Clean Hydrogen Investment

Linde, one of the world’s leading industrial gases and engineering companies, has signed a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen and other industrial gases to OCI’s new blue ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas.
The company will build, own, and operate an on-site complex that will include autothermal reforming with carbon capture and a large air separation plant. This complex will be integrated into Linde’s Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure and will supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI’s blue ammonia plant. Linde will supply OCI with clean hydrogen by sequestering more than 1.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.
In addition to supplying OCI, Linde will also use its extensive pipeline network to provide clean hydrogen to existing and new customers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, addressing the growing demand from companies to decarbonize their operations. The facility will also supply atmospheric and rare gases to existing and new customers. The total investment by Linde in this project is expected to be around $1.8 billion, and the facility is expected to start operations in 2025.
“Linde’s capabilities are already enabling the transition to a low carbon intensity economy,” said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. “Our strategy is to support decarbonization by working with off-takers, like OCI, to safely and reliably supply low-carbon industrial gases at scale. With Linde’s track record in successfully executing complex projects, its extensive pipeline network, and support from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the company is well positioned to secure many more clean energy projects.”
About Linde
Linde is a company that provides industrial gases and gas processing solutions to a variety of end markets including healthcare, electronics, food & beverage, chemicals & energy, manufacturing, metals, and mining. Their industrial gases are used for a range of applications, from medical oxygen to specialty gases for electronics, and hydrogen for clean fuels. They aim to support customer growth, efficiency, and emission reduction. Through actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest hydrogen technologies, Linde is leveraging its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures, and extensive experience and infrastructure. The company is developing clean hydrogen projects across a range of applications and industries and growing its established hydrogen business along the entire value chain.