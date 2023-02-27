Liquibox Develops Recycle-Ready Urn-Liners to Meet Green Initiatives

With many of the world’s quick service restaurants pledging to be green by 2025, Liquibox, a Sealed Air company, has developed a recycle-ready version of its patented urn-liner product line. The new urn-liners are made from all-polyethylene material, making them compatible with recycling streams and reducing the company’s ecological footprint.

An urn-liner is a disposable liner that lines the inside of a metal beverage urn or decanter. The liner has a tube incorporated that feeds through the urn spigot that dispenses cold beverages. By using the urn-liner system, the liquid product is never in contact with the urn or spigot, providing a safe quality, better-tasting beverage for consumers as well as operational efficiencies for store operators.

In response to the growing demand for eco-friendly practices, many companies are pledging to be green by 2025. This has led to a need for recyclable products, including beverage containers and their associated packaging. Liquibox has addressed this need by developing a recycle-ready version of its patented urn-liner product line.

The new Liquibox urn-liners are made from an all-polyethylene material, which is recyclable. Additionally, the liners are designed with a removable thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tube that can be easily separated from the bag’s adapter, allowing the mono-material bag to be recycled.

The development of recyclable urn-liners has numerous benefits. First, it reduces the ecological footprint of companies that use them. Second, it makes it easier for consumers to recycle their beverage containers, which can help to reduce waste in landfills. Finally, it helps to improve the overall sustainability of the food service industry, which is a growing concern for many consumers.

The development of recyclable urn-liners by Liquibox is an important step towards meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly practices in the food service industry. With the new all-polyethylene material and removable TPE tube, these urn-liners are designed to be compatible with recycling streams, reducing the ecological footprint of the food service industry while still ensuring reliable product protection.

About Liquibox

