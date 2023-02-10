Montrose Environmental Group Announces Second Acquisition in 2023

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG), has acquired Environmental Alliance, Inc. (EAI), a top environmental engineering and consulting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region. The senior team of EAI, including Vice Presidents Paul Miller, Joseph Rossi, and Michael Vanderslice, will remain with Montrose and become part of the Environmental Consulting & Engineering Division led by Senior Vice President Sean Rome. This division falls under the umbrella of the Company’s Remediation and Reuse segment. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EAI, established in Delaware in 1991, provides comprehensive environmental services, including environmental solutions for the real estate market, brownfield developers, the oil and gas industry, and other industries involved in environmental remediation. With a strong track record, having completed thousands of environmental consulting and remediation projects, EAI operates out of offices in Wilmington, Delaware; Edison, New Jersey; Glen Burnie, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia.

“Adding EAI’s experienced environmental team increases our scale and ability to serve clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic,” said Mr. Rome. “EAI has extensive experience with all major cleanup strategies, including risk assessment and site permitting, brownfield assessment and investigation, and turnkey remediation. We are excited to join talents with such a highly regarded group.”

Bill Smith, President of Environmental Alliance, Inc., commented: “In joining Montrose’s global platform, we can tap into a larger client base and support increasingly complex environmental engagements, which often demand a multi-market approach. We are excited to begin working with our new colleagues to expand opportunities both for our business and for our employees.”

List of Acquisitions

Over the past year, Montrose has grown its portfolio with the acquisition of Frontier Analytical Laboratories, HUCO Consulting, Inc., AirKinetics, Inc., and Environmental Standards, Inc.

