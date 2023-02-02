New Association Works to Decarbonize Shipping Industry

Greenabl Shippers Association has launched as the first logistics industry’s not-for-profit cooperative procurement group committed to decarbonization. The association will be managed by the ocean and freight procurement specialist, Bluspark, as well as support for importers and exporters, most notably through the management of and technology support for Gemini Shippers Association.

The path to global supply chain decarbonization requires commitment, cooperation, and action from multiple stakeholders. The company believes that a green-focused, supply chain coalition like Greenabl is part of the solution.

Like many shippers associations, a neutral cooperative procurement approach is at the core of the Greenabl solution. However, what makes Greenabl unique is that it has combined this coalition strategy with a powerful technology platform to enable both shippers and carriers to measure, mitigate and offset their GHG emissions.

Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry

Similar companies are also looking to decarbonize the shipping industry: A.P. Møller, commonly known as Maersk, is a Danish shipping company integral to global logistics, supply chain management, and port operation with a mission to digitize and decarbonize the world’s supply chains. It is the world’s largest shipper and vessel operation that specializes in delivering containers. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in 130 countries, A.P. Møller has 95,000 employees and in 2021 reported just under $62 billion in revenue.



In 2018, Maersk set its sights on becoming carbon neutral by 2040. To that end, it has ordered 13 new ocean-going ships using only carbon-neutral fuels. The ships will arrive between 2023 and 2025.

Even more recently, DHL Global Forwarding (DHL GFS), the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, partnered with Grundfos to implement sustainable logistics solutions leading to an overall reduction in the company’s carbon footprint. DHL is providing its GoGreen Plus solutions to the world’s largest pump manufacturer, enabling decarbonization in ocean and air freight shipments. Both companies share a commitment to sustainability and regard this partnership as an important step toward their goal of becoming carbon neutral.