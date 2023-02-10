New Microgrid in Ohio Will Provide Uninterrupted Power During Extended Outages

Due to the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the vulnerability of the aging US electric grid, prolonged power outages have become a significant challenge to community resilience. To address this issue, AEP Ohio has partnered with Eaton to construct a solar microgrid at the Tussing Water Booster Station. The microgrid will have the capability to provide uninterrupted power during extended outages and operates either in a standalone mode or connected to the main grid.

The project, funded in part through AEP Ohio’s Smart City program, is expected to be operational in the coming quarter. This initiative is not only crucial for maintaining a reliable power supply but also supports Columbus, Ohio’s goal of reducing emissions by 45% and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

“We’re proud to help AEP Ohio and the City of Columbus reach a major milestone in their journey to build a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable future,” said Igor Stamenkovic, vice president and general manager for Eaton’s Electrical Engineering Services & Systems division. “This microgrid project is an important precedent that demonstrates how climate-friendly technologies can be applied to modernize critical infrastructure while improving people’s lives, the environment, and the bottom line.”

The new solar microgrid at the Tussing Water Booster Station aims to address the high energy costs associated with drinking water systems. According to the EPA, up to 40% of operating costs can be attributed to energy consumption. To mitigate these costs and ensure a reliable source of safe drinking water, the microgrid features 100 kW of onsite solar generation and 440 kWh of battery energy storage.

Additionally, the microgrid includes Eaton’s advanced control system, which not only enables the water tower to continue operation during a grid outage but also supports sustainable demand response and grid balancing through intelligent voltage regulation.

“Climate change is already impacting quality of life in central Ohio, and the challenges stemming from its very existence will only continue to grow more frequent and more common in the years ahead,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “We have an obligation to strengthen the resiliency of our infrastructure and to meet these challenges head-on. I am proud of the ways in which the City of Columbus is leading by example and embracing innovative solutions to ensure an equitable and prosperous future for every resident.”