Quebec Provides Financial Assistance for Reduction of GHGs

The Government of Québec is providing financial assistance of up to $3 million through its Technoclimat program, a public investment platform dedicated to innovation in energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. These funds will support the deployment of the coating technology at NMG’s Phase-1 operations and research and development initiatives launched in partnership with Professor Philippe Ouzilleau, an expert in graphite materials engineering from McGill University, and his research team.

Coating reduces the specific surface area of purified spherical graphite and increases its electrochemical performance through the surface application of a nanoscale layer of amorphous carbon. As a complement to the funding received from the Government of Canada, this financial assistance will go toward NMG’s innovative coating technology that could reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, reduce the environmental footprint of its products, and provide versatility for different coating precursor sources for greater flexibility in production. The project’s R&D component aims at developing a biomass-based coating material to replace traditional petroleum-based coatings which would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the use of these petroleum precursors by up to 50%.

NMG’s choice of technology for its equipment and use of Québec’s clean energy to power its operations will reduce both current and projected GHG emissions associated with the coating of anode material. NMG is already developing anode material with an industry-leading low environmental footprint and continues to optimize its processes and integrate environmentally friendly measures into its operations and R&D projects to further improve its environmental profile.

NMG intends to develop a series of high electrochemical performance graphite-based composites by valorizing residual materials from NMG’s process as well as bio-sourced materials. The Company will also work with Professors Gervais Soucy and Jocelyn Veilleux of the University of Sherbrooke on advanced graphite transformation technologies based on high-performance ecological thermal processes.

NMG has developed an R&D portfolio targeting the next generation of lithium-ion battery materials. The Québec government’s leadership in the strategy to develop critical and strategic minerals reinforces NMG’s business plan and supports the deployment of a dynamic and high-performance battery industry to supply the Western market.