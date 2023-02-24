Rubicon and Wood Residential Sign Three-Year Contract Extension for Comprehensive Waste & Recycling Solutions

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (Rubicon), a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, has announced a three-year extension agreement with Wood Residential, a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multi-family communities across the United States. Under this extended agreement, Rubicon will provide waste and recycling services to help Wood Residential reach its sustainability targets.

Rubicon’s RUBICONConnect™ platform has already been deployed across 51 of Wood Residential’s multi-family properties. As the preferred partner for waste and recycling, Rubicon will focus on waste removal, single-stream recycling, and cardboard recycling, leveraging its network of over 8,000 hauler and vendor partners to support Wood Residential’s continued progress towards its goals.

According to Rubicon’s Tom Owston, “Waste and recycling education starts at home, and in continuing our partnership with Wood Residential, we are able to not only help them to lay the groundwork for ending waste at their properties, but we can also help to educate their residents on proper recycling practices along the way.”

Wood Residential is an award-winning property management company that operates communities developed both by Wood Partners and third-party developers. The company has been ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III) for the past three years. Wood Residential is an affiliate of Wood Partners, a group of limited liability companies.

Jaren Miller, Vice President of Procurement and Facilities at Wood Residential, said, “Like Rubicon, Wood Residential is focused on diverting waste away from landfills and into recycling streams. Rubicon is continuing to help us achieve that goal, and we are excited to see where this partnership leads us in the future.”

Rubicon and Wood Residential understand that waste and recycling education starts at home, and by working together, they can help educate Wood Residential‘s residents on proper recycling practices. This approach will ultimately result in a reduction of waste, a decrease in landfill use, and a positive environmental impact.