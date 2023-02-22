Sustainable Development Technology Canada Awards $68.2M to Canadian Companies

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the largest funder of sustainable small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, is investing $68.2 million toward 17 innovative Canadian companies.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne. Many of the 18 companies announced today are returning applicants, having successfully completed one or more projects with SDTC and wanting to take their businesses to the next level.
From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are executing big ideas that have the potential to solve pressing environmental problems. SDTC strives to help grow Canada’s sustainable technology ecosystem by helping companies quickly advance their ideas to market and grow to scale sooner.
“At SDTC, we know that sustainable technology is a megatrend that will have major impacts on most sectors over the coming years. Our team works to find, fund, and foster innovative ideas by supporting the companies working to bring desperately needed sustainable solutions to the market.”
Some of the companies receiving funding include:
- Nano One Materials Corp., a technology company based in Burnaby, BC, has created a patented and scalable industrial process to produce low-cost and high-performance cathode powders used in lithium-ion batteries. This growing technology company will receive $10M in funding
- Hortau Inc., founded in Lévis, QC, provides farmers with real-time field and soil data to help them decide on irrigation and fertilizer applications. Soil tension probes report back to a mobile web app for improved monitoring. They will receive $6.8M in funding to further their work
- BrainBox AI, innovators of the global energy transition, and their game-changing HVAC technology leverage AI to make buildings more intelligent and greener. SDTC is offering $6.5M in funding to this organization
- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, which has developed a new type of electrolyzer used in the production of green hydrogen and will receive $5M in funding
- 3E Nano Inc. develops nano-thin energy and solar control film coatings for various window types with plans to reduce greenhouse gases by 1 gigatonne per year by 2050. Founded in 2015, the company will receive $5M in funding
- New School Foods, a Canadian-based company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario is working to develop plant-based alternatives to whole cuts of meats to reduce the harmful impacts of overfishing. They will receive $5M in funding to scale their process.