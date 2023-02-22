Sustainable Development Technology Canada Awards $68.2M to Canadian Companies

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), the largest funder of sustainable small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, is investing $68.2 million toward 17 innovative Canadian companies.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne. Many of the 18 companies announced today are returning applicants, having successfully completed one or more projects with SDTC and wanting to take their businesses to the next level.

From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are executing big ideas that have the potential to solve pressing environmental problems. SDTC strives to help grow Canada’s sustainable technology ecosystem by helping companies quickly advance their ideas to market and grow to scale sooner.

“At SDTC, we know that sustainable technology is a megatrend that will have major impacts on most sectors over the coming years. Our team works to find, fund, and foster innovative ideas by supporting the companies working to bring desperately needed sustainable solutions to the market.”

Some of the companies receiving funding include: