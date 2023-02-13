TUI Sets New Standards for Tourism

TUI has set new standards for the tourism industry as the first ocean cruise company with approved science-based targets.

With a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions well ahead of 2050 and science-based targets by 2030, TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel has presented the group’s Sustainability Agenda. This framework brings together the company’s sustainability initiatives and programs with a mission to significantly reduce TUI’s environmental footprint and maximize positive socio-economic impacts in holiday destinations.

The foundation of the agenda is comprised of three elements, supported by fifteen distinct areas of emphasis that will be applied throughout the enterprise. This includes advancements in aircraft technology, as well as a company-wide effort to conserve energy. The agenda also aims to encourage the sourcing of local products in hotels and the use of environmentally friendly fuels for cruise ships, as well as expand the certification of hotels and experiences based on globally recognized sustainability standards.

TUI is actively promoting and contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by fully integrating ESG considerations into its corporate governance. The company’s Sustainability Agenda was crafted by a team of international experts in collaboration with TUI’s business units, ensuring that sustainability is a key aspect of all TUI’s business operations.

According to the standards, by 2030, emissions from TUI Airline are to be reduced by 24%, group-owned hotels by at least 46.2%, and cruise business by 27.5%, compared to 2019 levels.

TUI intends to provide carbon-neutral cruise vacations no later than 2030. Additionally, TUI’s cruise division will decrease its fleet’s CO2 emissions by over 25% by 2030. Currently, no other cruise company globally has committed to an absolute reduction goal. TUI Group’s cruise business is also premier in its sector to have its reduction objective validated by SBTi.

Energy efficiency in ship operations, fuel-saving route optimization, shore power in ports, and the use of alternative fuels are essential to achieving the 2030 reduction targets. Between 2015 and 2019, carbon efficiency from cruises improved by 14%. The three newbuilds coming into the fleet by 2026 will not use heavy fuel oil. Mein Schiff 7 will enter service in 2024, which will run on lower-emission marine diesel and be equipped with catalytic converters and a shore power connection. In addition, the ship will also be able to run on ‘green methanol‘ in the future. In 2024 and 2026, two ships will follow, which will be operated with liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG serves as a bridge technology until bio-LNG is available, which will be produced either from biogenic sources or synthetically from renewable energy.