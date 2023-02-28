UAE Companies Sign $2B of Industrial Agreements

Companies from the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain signed industrial agreements with an investment value exceeding $2 billion at the third Higher Committee meeting of the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development.

The meeting included the signing of 12 agreements across 9 industrial projects. The projects are expected to create approximately 13,000 job opportunities and boost the national GDP in the partnering countries by more than $1.6 billion.

These 12 agreements included: