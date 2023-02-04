Veritas Acquires Wood Mackenzie from Verisk

Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) has completed the acquisition of Wood Mackenzie from Verisk.

Wood Mackenzie is a globally recognized industry leader that has been providing data, analytics, and insights used to power the energy, renewables, and natural resources industry for nearly 50 years. The Wood Mackenzie Lens platform enables analytics and insights to drive critical decision-making for the company’s long-standing clients that operate at the edge of the rapidly evolving energy sector. Wood Mackenzie offers clients leading energy data and analytics with the purpose of transforming the way the planet is powered. The acquired company will be led by Mark Brinin, who has been promoted from Co-President to Chief Executive Officer. Joe Levesque has been appointed as President & Chief Operating Officer.

Veritas brings sector knowledge and operational expertise to Wood Mackenzie. As a premier investor in technology and technology-enabled companies that provide critical products, software, and services to government and commercial customers worldwide, Veritas will assist Wood Mackenzie as it continues to play a critical role in accelerating the global transition to a more sustainable future.

“We are excited to welcome Wood Mackenzie to the Veritas portfolio and partner with the team to drive its next phase of growth,” said Ramzi Musallam, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Veritas. “Building on its decades of leadership and innovation in the energy industry, Wood Mackenzie is well positioned to expand and enhance the critical insights provided to its growing customer base across the entire energy and renewables value chain.”

Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to Verisk in connection with the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Veritas.