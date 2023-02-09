Volvo Group Launches New Incubator Track to Support Startups in Sustainable Mobility

Over the past few years, more than 50 startups have found a home at CampX, the global collaboration hub for innovations by Volvo Group. The hub provides startups with a physical space to explore and advance their ideas alongside the Volvo Group using an entrepreneurial approach. Now, the company is taking the next step by adding a new track, the Incubator, to further support early-stage startups.

CampX was launched in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2019 and has since expanded to four countries. It gives startups the opportunity to work closely with Volvo Group experts and engineers, providing vital access to mentorship, networks, and business insights.

With the launch of the CampX Incubator, early-stage startups with promising, cutting-edge technologies will be invited to collaborate for better support in bringing their innovations to life, scaling them, and taking them to market. This move reinforces Volvo Group’s commitment to supporting startups in developing sustainable innovations, specifically in the areas of electromobility, autonomous vehicles, and digital solutions.

The first batch of Incubator startups is working across a targeted range of prioritized high-tech areas. They are:

Radchat: a company working with technology that enables radars to communicate to get precise positioning in for example underground mines

“We are confident that the CampX concept can help catalyze an urgent transformation of the transport industry towards a sustainable future. Speed in innovation is perhaps the most crucial factor on this challenging journey,” says Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer Volvo Group. “CampX is a strategic engine where we can accelerate technology and business innovation through partnerships. Our thousands of technical and business experts can assist startups in co-creating and validating their new ideas, for example by using our laboratories, test vehicles, and workshops.”

Since 2019, CampX by Volvo Group has opened its doors to over 50 startups, providing them with the opportunity to work with expert teams from Engineering, Legal, Intellectual Property, and Purchasing to validate their product-market fit. The demand-driven innovation approach used at CampX helps to streamline the development process, significantly reducing the time needed for product and strategy development.