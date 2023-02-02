What Companies Will Shine the Brightest?

The eleventh annual Environment+Energy Leader Awards will recognize excellence and innovation in products that provide companies with environmental and energy benefits, as well as innovative projects implemented by C&I organizations. A panel of volunteer judges, all renowned experts from the environment and energy industries as well as some well-known industry consultants, will choose this year’s top products and projects.

The Awards

Judges score entries based on rigorous criteria. The products and projects selected represent the best of those that have provided significant positive results in sustainability and energy management across various industries.

Each year, the Top Product of the Year Award winners help professionals achieve their energy and sustainability management goals by providing information about products that best meet those needs. Similarly, Top Project of the Year Award recipients explain how their companies have specifically implemented innovative, groundbreaking approaches to important projects. Two companies will also be awarded Judge’s Choice for overall Top Product and Project of the Year.

The winners of this year’s E+E Leader Awards program will be notified by early May and announced at our annual Virtual Solutions Summit happening in July. This event provides a phenomenal opportunity to network with other sustainability and energy leaders – while sharing your success story with peers and potential customers.

Benefits

The E+E Leader Product and Project of the Year Awards is a way to validate your product, project, or application from a credible third party to the environment and energy industries. It’s also a chance to gain national recognition and validation from industry experts on a product or project’s strengths.

Winner’s Circle Package

1-page feature in the 2023 Awards E-Book

Recognition at the 2023 Solutions Summit

Optional Solution’s Summit Package

Custom promotional items – badges, judge’s quotes, and a press release

Marketing which includes social media and a featured article on E+E Leader’s website.

If you’re working on cutting-edge environmental or energy solutions or projects, now is the time to step forward and be recognized for your hard work. So submit your entry today, and join the ranks of past winners who have gone on to continue making real impacts in their communities and around the globe.

Don’t wait until the deadline (2/28). Take the first step towards achieving your recognition as an Environment & Energy Leader Award Winner in 2023.