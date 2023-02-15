World’s First DC-to-DC Solar EV Charger is Unveiled

Enteligent, a California-based clean energy company, has announced the launch of the world’s first DC-to-DC solar electric vehicle (EV) charger. The company has developed this innovative product to offer a cost-effective solution for charging EVs using renewable energy sources.

With the global shift towards renewable energy, EVs have become increasingly popular. They are environmentally friendly, and their use can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, traditional EV chargers require AC power from the grid, which can be expensive and may not be entirely renewable.

The new DC-to-DC solar EV charger from Enteligent solves this problem by allowing EVs to be charged using solar power directly. The charger can be connected to any solar panel array, and it can convert the direct current (DC) power produced by the panels to the DC power required to charge an EV.

The Enteligent charger is compact and lightweight, making it easy to install and transport. It is also highly efficient, with a conversion efficiency of up to 98%. This means that almost all of the solar energy produced can be used to charge an EV.

“Rapid growth in EV ownership and usage and the resulting demand for energy are putting increased pressure on an already stretched electricity grid,” said Sean Burke, founder, and CEO of Enteligent. “This first-of-its-kind technology will benefit consumers by enabling them to shift from night-time charging, which is dependent on the fossil-fuel powered grid, to clean, solar-based, daytime charging.”

Another significant advantage of the Enteligent charger is its cost-effectiveness. By eliminating the need for an AC-DC conversion, it reduces the overall cost of the charging infrastructure. It also provides a way for EV owners to charge their vehicles using renewable energy without having to invest in expensive solar panels.

The charger is also designed with safety in mind. It has a built-in protection system that prevents overcharging and short-circuiting, ensuring that the EV battery remains safe and healthy.

DC-to-DC Solar

Enteligent has stated that the DC-to-DC solar EV charger is compatible with most EVs and can charge them in a fraction of the time of traditional chargers. The charger can also be integrated with existing solar power systems, providing a complete renewable energy solution for EV owners.

The launch of this innovative product is a significant step towards sustainable transportation. With the growing demand for EVs, it is essential to have a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way of charging them. The Enteligent DC-to-DC solar EV charger provides a promising solution for the future of electric transportation.