Scale Microgrids Announces Acquisition of Over 100 MW of Community Solar Projects in NY

Scale Microgrids announces its acquisition of over 100 megawatts of community solar projects in New York. These projects, which Scale will construct, own, and operate, are part of the company’s growing pipeline and will help New York reach its goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040. Ultimately, New York’s goal is to achieve 70% renewable energy generation by 2030.

Acquisition from CSG-Gutami

The projects, which are being acquired from global clean energy developer CSG-Gutami, expand the amount of affordable solar in Upstate New York and provide enough electricity to power over 15,000 additional homes. CSG-Gutami is a Netherlands-based global clean energy developer that focuses on the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects.

The Importance and Impact of Community Solar Projects

Community solar projects are an increasingly popular way for individuals and businesses to access solar energy without having to install solar panels on their own property. These projects allow multiple participants to share the benefits of a single solar project, making it more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Additional benefits of community solar include but are not limited to:

Increased Access to Solar Energy: This includes renters, low-income households, and people living in multi-unit buildings or areas with shading or zoning restrictions.

This includes renters, low-income households, and people living in multi-unit buildings or areas with shading or zoning restrictions. Lower Energy Costs: Participants can benefit from economies of scale by pooling resources to build larger solar installations, which can reduce the cost of electricity. This can help lower energy bills for participants and make solar energy more affordable.

Participants can benefit from economies of scale by pooling resources to build larger solar installations, which can reduce the cost of electricity. This can help lower energy bills for participants and make solar energy more affordable. Environmental Benefits: A greater effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability.

A greater effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability. Job Creation: Community solar projects can create jobs in the solar industry, including installation, maintenance, and operation of solar panels and related equipment.

Community Solar Resources in New York

NY-Sun is a collaborative effort between public and private entities aimed at promoting the growth of the solar industry and increasing accessibility to solar technology for all residents of New York. This dynamic partnership combines and enhances established programs that are managed by NYSERDA, Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), PSEG Long Island, and the New York Power Authority (NYPA), creating a unified and well-supported plan to expand solar energy and facilitate a shift towards a self-sustaining and sustainable solar industry.

About Scale Microgrids

Scale is a distributed energy platform that vertically integrates key processes such as designing, building, financing, owning, and operating advanced distributed energy assets that provide affordable, eco-friendly, and resilient power. The company’s energy and financing specialists speed up the expansion of distributed energy projects by extending funding to technology providers, energy developers, and original equipment manufacturers. Additionally, Scale directly assists big energy-consuming clients in managing their energy infrastructure and safeguarding their businesses against future disruptions.