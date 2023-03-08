Ameresco Expands Portfolio of Clean Energy Solutions with Acquisition of ENERQOS Energy Solutions

Ameresco, a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner, and operator has announced the acquisition of ENERQOS Energy Solutions S.r.l., a renewable energy and energy efficiency company based in Milan, Italy. The definitive purchase and sale agreement will allow Ameresco to expand its portfolio of clean energy projects and solutions throughout Italy.

With over 15 years of experience in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sector, ENERQOS has a large portfolio of cost-saving and carbon reduction projects across multiple markets in Italy, including healthcare, real estate, retail and residential. Ameresco already offers clean energy solutions in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greece. The acquisition of ENERQOS will allow Ameresco to apply its well-established business model and ENERQOS’ regional reach, expertise, and scale to build a high-growth clean energy solutions business and pipeline across Europe.

According to George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco, “This acquisition further strengthens Ameresco’s global presence by expanding our footprint and adding a new pipeline of work throughout Italy. Ameresco’s mission is to create a more sustainable future for our customers, and we see the acquisition of ENERQOS as extending our proven track record of providing significant renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions to entities across North America and Europe that increase energy savings and lower carbon emissions.”

Enrico Giglioli, CEO of ENERQOS, shared his excitement about the acquisition and said, “Enerqos was built on a commitment to developing renewable energy solutions and establishing emission reduction targets, so as to usher in a greener, better future for all. As a leader in the cleantech space, Ameresco shares this belief and has a demonstrated history of implementing innovative technologies that deliver clean energy and enhance overall security, reliability, and resiliency.”

The acquisition is expected to close this month. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This small and opportunistic acquisition is expected to further Ameresco’s footprint in Europe and strengthen its global presence in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc. is a cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner, and operator. The company was established in 2000 and has since provided comprehensive energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrade, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions to clients across North America and Europe. Ameresco supports clients’ pursuit of Net Zero through sustainability services that involve upgrading energy infrastructure and constructing and operating distributed energy resources. The company has a proven track record of delivering environmentally responsible and energy-saving projects to a diverse range of clients, including Federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees with local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

