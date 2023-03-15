American Made: Honda’s Manufacturing Footprint in the United States

Honda has announced important next steps in the creation of its EV Hub in Ohio, a critical move in the company’s journey to an electrified future in North America.

In October 2022, Honda committed $700 million to repurpose multiple auto and powertrain plants in Ohio to establish the new EV Hub and prepare for battery electric vehicle production beginning in 2026. The Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), which has been in operation since 1982 will become Honda’s first US auto plant to manufacture EVs.

Honda’s Commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2050

As part of its long-term environmental goals, Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. In order to meet this ambitious target, the company has set a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its vehicle sales by 2040.

Honda is currently accelerating its preparations for EV production, but it also plans to sustain its current production of the internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid-electric vehicles in order to continue to meet strong customer demand through 2030 and beyond.

US Honda Plants

As part of the EV Hub, Honda will convert its Marysville Auto Plant (MAP), East Liberty Auto Plant (ELP), and Anna Engine Plant (AEP) to begin EV production in North America. The Ohio EV Hub will play an integral role in Honda’s development of knowledge and expertise in EV production.

Marysville Auto Plant (MAP)

MAP will consolidate its production lines in preparation for EV production

MAP associates will undergo training programs for EV production.

Every MAP associate will have a position during the transition.

Preparation for EV production will begin as early as January 2024.

Indiana Auto Plant (IAP)

Production of the top-selling Honda Accord will transfer to IAP in 2025.

This will maintain the production volume of an important core model for Honda customers while enabling MAP to transition to EV production

Anna Engine Plant (AEP)

Component production for two generations of engines will transfer to Alabama Auto Plant (AAP).

Machining of engine head will be added to existing AAP operations starting March 2023.

Engine block casting will begin at AAP in August 2023.

AEP will re-allocate space for future IPU Case production.

Transmission Plant – Georgia (TMP-G)

TMP-G will partner with a Honda supplier to install a new line to build e-axles.

The supplier will install, own, and operate the new e-axle line.

The new e-axle line will be installed in space currently occupied by a non-operational transmission production line.

Honda & LGES Join Venture EV Battery Plant

On February 28, Honda and LGES held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new joint venture EV battery plant as part of the EV Hub initiative. Honda and LGES commit to investing $3.5 billion in the 2 million sqft. Fayette County, Ohio facility. The plant is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024 and aims for an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh.

American Made Statistics

Since 1979, Honda has been producing automobiles in the country, with a diverse US manufacturing footprint, employing over 22,000 associates across 12 plants. More than two-thirds of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the US in 2022 were made domestically. Subsequently, the company has produced over 30 million vehicles in the country to date.

Additional Stats: