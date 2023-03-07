American Water Successfully Transfers Ownership of Wastewater Utility System Assets at Naval Station Mayport

American Water, the biggest publicly traded water and wastewater utility firm in the US, announced that its Military Services Group has successfully transferred ownership of wastewater utility system assets at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida. The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), which functions as the primary contracting agency for the Department of Defense, selected American Water for the NS Mayport wastewater Utilities Privatization (UP) contract in July 2022. This latest addition to the Military Services Group’s portfolio brings their water and wastewater footprint to 18 bases.

NS Mayport, situated in Jacksonville, is among the three main Navy installations in the region and has expanded to become the third most significant naval concentration region in the United States. This installation accommodates a daily populace of over 32,000, including sailors, civilians, and families, and is also home to the Navy’s 4th Fleet. The prime objective of NS Mayport is to uphold and amplify the preparedness of warfighters.

“American Water is honored to officially take ownership of wastewater operations at our first Navy installation. I am very proud of the American Water Military Services transition team for their leadership and for achieving this exceptional accomplishment,” Steve Curtis, President, American Water Military Services Group. “This transition demonstrates our leading position as a trusted partner for the Department of Defense. We are proud to provide safe, clean, and reliable water and wastewater treatment services for service members, families, and civilians, nationwide.”

On July 1, 2022, a contract worth about $341 million was granted for a duration of 50 years, which would be adjusted annually to reflect economic prices. A ribbon-cutting event was held on February 28, 2023, at NS Mayport to mark the occasion, and on March 1, 2023, American Water took control of the wastewater utility system assets.