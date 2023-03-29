Beyond Benign and MilliporeSigma Partner to Equip Educators and Students with Green Chemistry Resources

MilliporeSigma, the prominent science and technology company, and the US and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has recently initiated an extended partnership with Beyond Benign.

Beyond Benign develops and disseminates green chemistry and sustainable science educational resources that empower educators, students, and the community at large to practice sustainability through chemistry.

Basics of the Partnership

MilliporeSigma is making a multi-year contribution to Beyond Benign, as part of its Employee & Community Engagement program, to help modernize chemistry education and equip the next generation of scientists with the necessary skills to address sustainability through chemistry.

“We share Beyond Benign’s passion and commitment to making green chemistry an integral part of chemistry education,” said Meeta Gulyani, Head of Strategy, Business Development, and Sustainability for the Life Science business sector of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “This partnership underscores our common goal to increase global access to science and science education while reducing environmental impact.”

Enhancing the resources and support required to apply greener practices in chemistry education is fundamental to reducing the environmental and human health impact while concurrently hastening sustainable science.

To achieve this goal, MilliporeSigma’s contribution will enhance Beyond Benign’s Green Chemistry Teaching and Learning Community (GCTLC) online platform’s capacity and expand global access to resources and training for over 4,000 faculty members worldwide. Additionally, this partnership aligns with Beyond Benign’s objective of providing green chemistry knowledge to 25% of the 22,000 graduating chemists annually in the US by 2025.