Waste management company Biffa is investing over $85 million to increase green economy initiatives, including an approximately $6.5 million transformation of a former parcel depot on the Eurocentral industrial park in Motherwell.

As Circularity Scotland’s official Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) logistics service partner, Biffa will count, sort, and bale the billions of plastic, glass, and aluminium drinks containers collected each year in a network of Biffa-run facilities across Scotland. The material will then be recycled back into brand-new bottles and cans.

Scotland’s Efforts to Tackle Climate Change and Create a Circular Economy

DRS is a key element of Scotland’s efforts to tackle climate change and create a circular economy by reducing waste. The scheme aims to capture and prevent at least 90% of recyclable drinks containers from becoming waste. Producers responsible for more than 95% of containers placed on the market in Scotland have now registered to take part in the scheme, and SEPA, the scheme’s regulator, has confirmed registration will remain open to enable all producers to sign up in time for the launch of the Deposit Return Scheme on August 16.

The new facility will create 140 jobs, from multi-skilled operatives and HGV drivers to weighbridge operators and managers. In total, Biffa is expected to create around 500 jobs in Scotland as a result of DRS. Gavin Money, Biffa’s DRS Operations Director, said the Motherwell site would play a key role as a regional collection and counting hub, handling billions of plastic, glass, and metal drinks containers collected each year from across Scotland.

A Catalyst for the Green Economy in Scotland

David Harris, Circularity Scotland’s Chief Executive, who was given a tour of the Eurocentral site to see how work is progressing, said the DRS would transform how Scotland recycles, preventing billions of bottles and cans each year from ending up as waste. He added that the scheme could act as a catalyst for the green economy in Scotland, creating jobs and supporting local economies while also helping protect the environment for generations to come.

Lorna Slater, Circular Economy Minister, commented, “Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme will be a major part of our efforts to reduce litter, cut emissions and build a greener, more circular economy. With billions of bottles and cans to be collected, sorted, and recycled, the scheme will be a major national undertaking and will help bring new economic opportunities across the country.