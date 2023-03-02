Biopharmaceutical Company Ardelyx Releases ESG Report

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs recently published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the first time the company has reported on its sustainability efforts in these areas.

Highlights from Ardelyx’s ESG activities in 2022 include the creation of ArdelyxAssist, a patient services program designed to provide a broad range of access and affordability support for patients and healthcare providers. The company also donated more than $2 million to support educational programs for healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers, and more than eleven pallets and six truckloads of R&D supplies and equipment to non-profit STEM organizations

The company also sponsored the California Life Sciences Association Racial and Social Equity Initiative, a first step in a unified effort for the life sciences industry in California to do more for the under-served and under-represented, and was named one of the “Deloitte Technology Fast 500,” a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

The ESG report details areas of the company’s ESG focus, including patient access and affordability; product quality management and safety; clinical study standards; patient advocacy and corporate giving; training and development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee health, safety, and wellness; COVID-19 response; governance and leadership; business ethics and compliance; ethical marketing; and data privacy.

Other pharmaceutical companies working to improve their ESG ratings include Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb, which recently joined “Energize” – a program designed to increase access to renewable energy for pharmaceutical suppliers. Convened by Carnstone, an independent management consultancy specializing in corporate responsibility and sustainability, the Energize program is designed and delivered by Schneider Electric, a company specializing in energy management and automation.

Launched at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) in November 2021, the Energize program is a collaboration among now 12 global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to engage hundreds of suppliers in bold climate action and decarbonization of the pharmaceutical value chain. The helps pharmaceutical suppliers to address their own operational Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions through renewable energy procurement, which in turn will reduce the participating companies’ Scope 3 emissions.