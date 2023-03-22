Black & Veatch Joins UK’s Powering Net Zero Pact

Black & Veatch announces it is joining the UK’s Powering Net Zero Pact. As an advisor to the US Department of Commerce’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee and executive member of the Center for Hydrogen Safety, Black & Veatch continues its commitment to a fair transition to net zero carbon emissions.

The pact includes five areas of ambition, shared commitments, and topics for collaboration, which together encourage the delivery of common goals for a sustainable future across the global power sector. A legacy of COP26, 2022’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the group was founded by SSE, Balfour Beatty, DEME Group, GE Renewables, Hitachi Energy, NKT, Siemens Energy, and others.

“The way we conduct business at Black & Veatch demonstrates decarbonization leadership across the globe, in addition to the projects we deliver for the renewable energy and green hydrogen sectors. Becoming a signatory to the Powering Net Zero Pact aligns with our commitment to sustainability,” said Robbie Gibson, Black & Veatch’s UK Director.

SSE’s Powering Net Zero Pact website provides full details of the pact’s aims and provisions. Before committing to the pact, Black & Veatch undertook a detailed assessment of how well the company’s sustainability commitments and performance — as documented in the 2022 Sustainability Report and other company sources — aligned with the ambitions, commitments, and areas of collaboration outlined as part of the effort.

UK industries are frequently committing to new net zero approaches. The UK construction industry appears optimistic about sustainability: 85% of respondents believe the industry is doing enough to reach net zero by 2050, with 86% of respondents citing last November’s COP26 as a catalyst.

The UK’s aviation industry has also released a strategy called Jet Zero, which aims for domestic air travel to achieve net-zero emissions and for all airports in England to be zero emissions by 2040, just as a court ruled that the country has improperly handled its overall net-zero strategy.