Building a Greener Future: Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership

During a function of the Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership in Delhi, Union Climate Change and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav announced that India and Denmark will continue collaborating in order to achieve ambitious green energy targets. This partnership marks a significant milestone in environmental protection worldwide and supports the Paris Agreement and emphasizes the establishment of a green strategic partnership between the two nations would introduce a fresh phase of amicable relations and collaboration.

In May of 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to bolster the Green Strategic Partnership between the two nations, with a particular focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy, and wastewater management. Yadav expressed confidence that together, the two countries will attain their ambitious climate and sustainable energy objectives and uphold the fundamental principles of the Rio Convention, which are crucial.

Yadav highlighted the emphasis on sustainable lifestyles and SCP as crucial in the fight against climate change during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. As an emerging economy and the world’s most populous democracy, India intends to set an example and has initiated Mission LiFE to encourage community-based sustainable actions.

India is rapidly progressing towards inclusive and sustainable development in environmental aspects, both domestically and through international collaborations. Yadav emphasized the shared commitment between India and Denmark towards addressing climate change through sector cooperation in offshore wind and renewable energy, as well as the India-Denmark Energy Partnership (INDEP) on capacity building, technology transfer, and renewable energy integration.

India-Denmark Energy Partnership

The India-Denmark Energy Partnership (INDEP) is a collaboration between the governments of India and Denmark to promote sustainable energy development and address climate change. It was established in 2018 and focuses on four main areas: offshore wind, energy modeling, integration of renewable energy, and energy efficiency in buildings.

Under the partnership, Denmark has been supporting India in developing its offshore wind sector, which has the potential to generate large amounts of renewable energy along the country’s long coastline. Denmark has also lent its expertise in energy modeling, helping India plan and implement policies for integrating renewable energy into the grid. INDEP has facilitated collaboration between numerous Indian and Danish institutions. Such as research organizations, universities, and private companies.

The partnership aims to contribute to India’s goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which includes 280 GW of solar, 140 GW of wind, and 10 GW of biomass, as well as to support the country’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a more sustainable energy system.